Police shoot, kill man during Tacoma traffic stop

Authorities say police in Tacoma, Washington, shot and killed man during a traffic stop when he got out of his vehicle with a rifle and didn't listen to officer's commands.

KOMO reports the driver, who was in his 20s, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. He later was confirmed dead.

Police say the 39-year-old officer involved wasn't hurt. He has nearly 11 years of experience with the department.

He was placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard procedure.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This is the third shooting in Tacoma so far this year involving police.