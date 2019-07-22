Ukrainian leader’s party wins majority in parliament vote

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, center, applauds with his team at his party's headquarters after a parliamentary election in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, July 21, 2019. Zelenskiy's party took the largest share of votes in the country's snap parliamentary election, an exit poll showed Sunday. AP Photo

Early results show the Ukrainian president's party winning a majority of seats in Sunday's parliamentary election.

Ukraine's Central Election Commission said Monday that 34% of the ballots counted show President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's party, Servant of the People, getting 42.1% of the vote with its closest rival trailing behind with 13% of the vote.

In addition, results from single-mandate constituencies also show Zelenskiy's allies winning in at least 115 of the 199 districts, meaning that Servant of the People is projected to win an outright majority of seats at the Supreme Rada.

Out of the 424 seats at the Ukrainian parliament, 225 lawmakers are elected on party rolls and 199 in single-mandate districts.