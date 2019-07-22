Lawmakers pondering how to handle restaurant worker veto

Connecticut lawmakers are back at the state Capitol, grappling with how to handle a gubernatorial veto that some Democrats and Republicans say unfairly harms the restaurant industry.

The House of Representatives had planned on Monday to override Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont's veto of legislation requiring the Department of Labor to clarify a rule concerning wages paid to servers and bartenders. It was unclear if the Senate would follow suit.

But lawmakers are now considering passing a last-minute bill instead, possibly on Monday or another day.

Leaders are expected to meet with the Connecticut Restaurant Association on a possible compromise Monday afternoon while rank-and-file members are waiting to see what happens.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Restaurant owners say they're facing lawsuits after abiding by the state's rules for how workers' hours are counted.