Tucson picks 2 companies for rental scooters pilot program

Tucson has selected two companies to make electric scooters available for rent under a six-month pilot program.

The city's announcement of the selection of Bird Rides Inc. and Razor USA LLC follows City Council's March authorization of the Shared Electric Scooter Pilot Program.

The announcement statement released Friday night says the companies will work with city on a timeline for launching the program.

The statement says the program was designed to "maximize safety, minimize sidewalk riding and clutter, and test the viability of scooters as a mobility option..."

Each company will be permitted to launch up to 500 e-scooters, while each also could offer an additional 250 vehicles in areas characterized by a high percentages of low-income, transit-dependent households, and households without access to motor vehicles.