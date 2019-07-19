President Trump tweets about Rhode Island Gov. Raimondo

President Donald Trump says Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo couldn't have jumpstarted the state's economy without his administration turning around the national economy.

The Republican president criticized an opinion column by Thomas Friedman in The New York Times Friday on Twitter, "Trump's Going to Get Re-elected, Isn't He?"

Friedman says Democrats should focus on building national unity and good jobs. Friedman says Raimondo is "my kind of Democrat," because of her focus on jobs.

Trump tweeted it may be true she did a good job, but she couldn't have done it without the turnaround his administration has caused.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Raimondo told WPRO-AM she's pleased Trump agrees she has done a good job and Rhode Island has had an economic turnaround, but doesn't think he deserves credit.

She says it's the first time Trump has tweeted about her.