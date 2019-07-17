Here’s how Texas GOP reps would’ve voted on House resolution condemning Trump’s tweets

Will Texas stay red or turn blue? Just look at Tarrant County. Tarrant County, the largest remaining urban area that’s Republican, has long been considered a bellwether in Texas elections, predicting how the state will go. Music: "Enby" by Loyalty Freak Music. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tarrant County, the largest remaining urban area that’s Republican, has long been considered a bellwether in Texas elections, predicting how the state will go. Music: "Enby" by Loyalty Freak Music.

Most of Tarrant County’s U.S. House representatives said they would have voted against a resolution that condemned President Trump’s tweets aimed at four minority congresswomen.

Four Tarrant County representatives — Kay Granger, Kenny Marchant, Roger Williams and Michael Burgess — were absent from Tuesday night’s contentious House vote, as they instead attended the funeral of Ross Perot.

The resolution passed 240-187, with four Republicans and the newly independent Justin Amash, of Michigan, joining the Democratic majority.

Of the Tarrant County reps, only Rep. Ron Wright, of Arlington, was present for the vote, where he joined much of the Republican minority in voting against the resolution after publicly condemning the language in the president’s tweets only hours earlier.

Wright told the Star-Telegram that he still stood by his statement criticizing the president’s tweets because he “wasn’t elected to represent Donald Trump.”

He said he voted against the resolution because it was “a political gimmick.”

“I didn’t run for political games, that’s not why I ran for Congress, and that’s what that was,” Wright said. “That was a political gimmick.”

After returning to Washington on Wednesday, three members of the Tarrant area delegation told the Star-Telegram that they would have voted against the resolution that specifically condemned the language which Trump used to single out four minority congresswomen.

Trump tweeted Sunday that Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York; Ilhan Omar, of Minnesota; Ayanna Pressley, of Massachusetts; and Rashida Tlaib, of Michigan, should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Burgess, whose district covers Denton and parts of Fort Worth, wrote on Twitter shortly after the votes that he “would have voted NO” on the resolution.

The Republican praised Trump’s work, writing that the president “is delivering policy that helps Americans — of all races, ethnicities, religions, and political affiliations — expand their opportunities to succeed.”

Marchant, who will likely endure a tough re-election campaign after he managed to survive a tougher-than-expected Democratic challenge in 2018, said in a statement that he would have voted against the resolution.

“The Democrats’ resolution so blatantly violated the rules of the House of Representatives that it was not allowed to be read aloud on the House floor, and I would have voted against it for that reason,” Marchant said in reference to a speech House speaker Nancy Pelosi gave before the vote on the resolution, which called Trump’s tweets “racist.”

Pelosi’s comments violated a long-standing rule of U.S. parliamentary process which prevents members from assaulting the president’s character on the House floor. But an effort to strike her comments from the official record was voted down along party lines.

“Every branch of our government needs to stop engaging in political theater and incendiary rhetoric, and instead focus on getting stuff done for the constituents who sent us to Washington in the first place,” Marchant said in the statement.

Williams said he would have been an “easy” no vote on the resolution. He said he didn’t want to be involved in “the war of words” sparked by the president’s tweets.

“We’ve got to move on, you know?” Williams said. “We’ve got other issues.”

It’s unclear how Granger, the highest ranking Republican on the House appropriations committee and a former Fort Worth mayor, would have voted on the measure. Her office did not respond to a request for comment.