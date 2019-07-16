National Politics
Louisville officers won’t serve in schools this fall
Schools in Kentucky's largest city won't have Louisville Metro Police acting as resource officers when classes begin this fall.
The Courier-Journal reports the decision by the agency is due to the city's $35 million budget deficit. The decision comes as school districts around the state are working to meet requirements of a new school safety law that includes a target for having a resource officer in every school.
Although other police agencies will fill some gaps, the newspaper reports at least 17 schools won't have a returning resource officer.
Superintendent Marty Pollio has said the district could use night-shift security officers. School district documents show the Jefferson County Board of Education will discuss school safety at a July 30 retreat, before voting on a safety plan Aug. 6.
Comments