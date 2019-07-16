Assistant tax collector indicted on in-county travel pay

The Mississippi auditor is demanding that an assistant tax collector pay more than $19,800 to the county where she works.

Auditor Shad White says in a news release Monday that a Harrison County grand jury has indicted Denise Gill on four counts of submitting false statements to defraud the government.

An auditor's demand letter says Gill is accused of improperly receiving payments for in-county travel between May 2017 and June 2018.

The release says Gill was arrested and a judge set bond at $20,000. It didn't say whether she has an attorney.

The release also says Gill's salary improperly exceeded that of the Harrison County tax collector for 2016 and 2017. There are no criminal charges connected to $9,000 in excess salary, but that money is part of the demand.