Sports betting to start in upstate New York

Sports betting is getting under way in upstate New York.

Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady plans to cut the ribbon on its betting lounge Tuesday morning.

Other upstate casinos are expected to follow in the coming weeks and months.

Tioga Downs Casino Resort in the Southern Tier has announced plans to offer sports wagering starting Friday.

The state's Gaming Commission approved regulations for sports betting last month.

New York's entry into sports wagering comes after a ruling last year by the U.S. Supreme Court lifted a ban on betting in most states and set off a frenzy of interest in many states.

In New York, some lawmakers want to authorize wagers at sporting venues or on mobile devices, but the proposal has yet to get a vote.