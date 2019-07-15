Florida deputies fatally shoot man pointing shotgun at them

Deputies say they fatally shot a Florida man who refused to stop pointing a shotgun at them after he attacked his family members.

News outlets report Brian H. Benfield was shot and killed Saturday. Deputies were at the home responding to a disturbance call.

Sumter County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Michelle Keszey says officers found Benfield chasing a victim from the home. He was threatening to kill someone and had cut two relatives with a knife.

Keszey says Benfield was holding a shotgun and refused to put it down. He began pointing it at deputies and they shot him in response.

The deputies were uninjured and placed on administrative leave.

Benfield was released from the Florida Department of Corrections last week after serving a 25-year sentence for homicide and robbery.