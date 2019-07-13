Disaster assistance approved for 18 Oklahoma counties

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved disaster assistance for 18 counties due to spring flooding.

Stitt's office said Friday that approval makes federal funding is available to cities, counties, rural electric cooperatives and the state for infrastructure repairs and costs associated with severe storms that struck Oklahoma and many other states on April 30 and May 1.

Counties approved for assistance are Alfalfa, Atoka, Bryan, Coal, Craig, Kay, Lincoln, Love, Major, Noble, Nowata, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Stephens, and Tillman.

Damage assessments indicate the storm caused more than $7 million in damage.

Stitt said the state is waiting for word on his request for a federal disaster declaration in 41 counties as a result of severe storms from May 7-June 9.