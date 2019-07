West Virginia secretary of state investigating town election

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner's office has opened a criminal investigation into the recent Harpers Ferry town council election.

According to The Journal in Martinsburg, Harpers Ferry officials posted a letter online from Warner's office about the investigation.

It says Warner's office received multiple related formal complaints claiming the previous council and Mayor Wayne Bishop committed one or more election law violations as the canvassing board.

The letter cites allegations about tossing of provisional ballots and the privacy of those ballots. The current town council discussed the letter in closed session Monday.

Warner's office says it doesn't comment on ongoing investigations. A county prosecutor would decide whether to bring charges based on an investigation.

Bishop and town Recorder Kevin Carden didn't respond to the newspaper's requests for comment.