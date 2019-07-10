2 more candidates join crowded Montana US House race

This July 8, 2019, photo, provided by the Tim Johnson Campaign, shows Republican Tim Johnson in Pinesdale, Mont. Johnson, the superintendent of Corvallis public schools, is one of two new candidates to enter the race for Montana's open U.S. House seat. Johnson and Democrat Matt Rains bring the total number of people running for the seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte to seven. Bob O'Boyle

Two more candidates have filed to run for Montana's open U.S. House seat.

The addition of Democrat Matt Rains of Simms and Republican Timothy Alan Johnson of Corvallis brings the total number of candidates to seven.

The incumbent, Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, is running for governor instead of re-election.

Four Republicans are competing for the party nomination to replace him: State Auditor Matt Rosendale, Secretary of State Corey Stapleton, Lewis and Clark Republican Chairman Joe Dooling and now Johnson.

Johnson is the superintendent of Corvallis public schools making his first run for office.

On the Democratic side, Rains joins former legislator Kathleen Williams and state Rep. Thomas Winter.

Rains says he's a military veteran who flew helicopter missions in Iraq and South Korea and worked as an engineer in Missouri before taking over the family ranch in Simms.