Republicans to hold hearing on lottery privacy bill

Wisconsin Republicans are planning to take public comments on a bill that would keep lottery winners' names secret.

The Legislature's Committee on State Affairs is set to hold a hearing on the measure in the state Capitol on Wednesday afternoon.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos introduced the bill in April on the same day that 24-year-old Manuel Franco of West Allis came forward to claim a $768 million Powerball prize. Franco said he started feeling paranoid as soon as he realized he had the winning ticket.

Vos cited Franco in a memo seeking co-sponsors for the bill, saying forcing lottery winners to reveal their identity exposes them to fraud and harassment.

Lottery officials have countered that they want transparency to build public trust in their games.