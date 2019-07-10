US, Chinese trade envoys in 1st contact after Trump-Xi truce

The top U.S. and Chinese trade envoys have spoken by phone in their first contact since Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to resume stalled talks on ending a tariff war.

The Commerce Ministry said Beijing's envoy, Vice Premier Liu He, talked Tuesday with Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. It gave no details or timeline for more contacts.

Economists say the trade truce might be fragile because the two sides still face the same disagreements that caused talks to stall in May.

Both sides have raised tariffs on billions of dollars of each other's goods in the dispute over U.S. complaints about Beijing's technology ambitions and trade surplus.