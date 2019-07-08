Saudi Arabia says it intercepts bomb-laden Yemen rebel drone

Saudi Arabia says it has intercepted a drone launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeting "civilian infrastructure" in the kingdom.

The announcement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency early Tuesday did not identify what the drone targeted.

The Houthi's Al-Masirah satellite television station said the Houthis sought to again target Abha regional airport, which they've hit several times in recent weeks, as well as a power station in Abha.

Attacks on Abha's airport have wounded dozens and killed at least one person.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Houthis have stepped up launching bomb-laden drones in Saudi Arabia amid the kingdom's yearslong war in the country against them. The Iranian-backed rebel's campaign comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. over the faltering nuclear deal with world powers.