Wyoming works to allow tribal IDs for voter registration

State and tribal officials are trying to make it easier for people to use tribal identification to register to vote.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan met with leaders of the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes last week to talk about how the state could allow tribal IDs to be the only form of identification tribe members would need to register.

Tribal IDs can currently be used to register, but a driver's license, its number or a Social Security number must also be presented.

The meetings came after the Wyoming Democratic Party alleged that members of the two Wind River Reservation tribes had difficulties registering to vote for last year's election. An investigation determined election workers followed the law, and no eligible tribal members were prevented from voting.