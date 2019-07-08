Former Rep. Scott Taylor announces US Senate bid in Virginia

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, file photo, then Virginia's 2nd District Congressman Scott Taylor speaks during an interview in his campaign office in Virginia Beach, Va. Taylor says he’s running for U.S. Senate in Virginia, hoping to unseat Democratic Sen. Mark Warner. AP Photo

Republican former Rep. Scott Taylor says he's running for U.S. Senate in Virginia, hoping to unseat Democrat Mark Warner.

Taylor said on Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends" on Monday "we have a leadership crisis in Virginia" and "we need a fresh start in the Senate."

Taylor is an ex-Navy SEAL who served one term as a representative from Virginia's 2nd Congressional District. He lost his reelection bid to Democrat Elaine Luria in 2018, after his campaign staffers were accused of forging voter signatures to put a third-party "spoiler candidate" on the ballot.

Warner is a former Virginia governor and was first elected to the Senate in 2008. He's the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee and has accused President Donald Trump of disrespecting U.S. allies and ingratiating himself with adversaries.

Taylor's failed re-election campaign is still being investigated by a special prosecutor who has charged a campaign aide with false statements and election fraud. Taylor has maintained that he was aware of his staffers' effort to get Shaun Brown on the ballot, but knew nothing of any wrongdoing.

Prosecutor Donald Caldwell said in May that "what actually happened within the campaign headquarters is still a subject of investigation due primarily to the lack of cooperation of key individuals with the (Virginia State Police) investigator."