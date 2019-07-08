SKorea’s Moon calls for diplomatic solution to trade spat

South Korea says it's committed to finding a diplomatic solution to a dispute over tightened Japanese control on exports of high-tech materials used by South Korean companies to produce semiconductors and displays.

President Moon Jae-in in a meeting with senior aides on Monday called for Japan to withdraw what he described as a politically motivated measure and for "sincere" bilateral discussions for the issue.

Moon says South Korea would be left no choice but to take unspecified countermeasures should the Japanese trade curbs result in actual damages to South Korean firms.

Tokyo ordered a more stringent approval process for shipments of photoresists and other key chemicals as relations with its neighbor and fellow U.S. ally deteriorated due to issues related to forced labor during World War II.