Legislation eyes statewide standards for police body cams

As more communities deploy police body cameras, a bill in Massachusetts looks to set statewide standards and regulations for the devices.

The proposal is scheduled for a hearing on Thursday before the Legislature's Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security. It calls for a task force that would develop a "uniform code" for body-worn cameras and procedures for handling the recordings that are made.

Under the bill, the task force would consist of 17 members, including legislators, police officials, a judge and a representative of the American Civil Liberties Union.

