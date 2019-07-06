Kansas expands Medicaid support for brain injury victims

Kansas is expanding its Medicaid support for people with brain injuries to include those acquired through internal forces such as strokes or tumors, following years of advocacy for change.

A quirk in Kansas' Medicaid statute had meant the only patients to qualify were those with a traumatic brain injury from a blow to the head.

But the Kansas City Star reports that a bipartisan coalition of legislators approved the inclusion of an "acquired brain injury," which went in to effect July 1. Those injuries are due to internal forces such as strokes, tumors or asthma attacks.

Lawmakers also voted to extend services to children under 16 starting in October.

Advocate Janet Williams says the expansion will save money for Kansas in the long term.