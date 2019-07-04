India’s economy likely to grow 7%, government says

Indian Chief Economic Advisor K.V. Subramanianin addresses a press conference on the Indian government report on the state of economy in New Delhi, India, Thursday, July 4, 2019. India's government says the economy is expected to grow at 7% in 2019-20, up from a five-year low of 6.8% in the past year. Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the economic report in Parliament on Thursday, a day before unveiling the annual federal budget. India's financial year runs April-March. AP Photo

India's government said Thursday the economy is expected to grow at 7% in 2019-20, up from a five-year low of 6.8% in the past year.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the economic report in Parliament a day before unveiling the annual federal budget. India's financial year runs April-March.

Economic growth slowed to a five-year low of 5.8% in the January-March quarter with consumer spending and corporate investment faltering. Declining industrial output and automobile sales also raised fears of a deeper slowdown.

The ministry attributed the slowdown to national elections and said higher economic growth is likely, with oil prices expected to decline in coming months.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing strong pressure to help keep growth robust and create jobs for India's 1.3 billion people