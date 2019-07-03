Hawaii Supreme Court suspends ex-prosecutor’s law license

The Hawaii Supreme Court is suspending the law license of a former high-powered Honolulu prosecutor after a U.S. jury convicted her of conspiracy.

The court on Wednesday ordered Katherine Kealoha restrained from practicing law in Hawaii. It acted in response to a petition filed by the Office of Disciplinary Counsel on Monday.

The office investigates complaints against Hawaii lawyers.

Kealoha's attorney Earle Partington says she knew that would happen. He says suspension is automatic when someone is convicted.

A jury last week found Kealoha and her now-retired police chief husband Louis Kealoha guilty in a plot to frame a relative to silence him from revealing fraud that financed their lavish lifestyle.

A judge ordered Kealoha to be jailed while she awaits sentencing.