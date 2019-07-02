The Latest: 2 hospitalized after shooting at California mall

The Latest on a shooting at a mall near San Francisco (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

San Francisco General Hospital says it's treating two children wounded in a shooting at a San Francisco area mall.

Hospital spokesman Brent Andrew says Tuesday that one of the victims is critical and the other is in serious condition.

The San Bruno Police Department says it's investigating a shooting at the Shops at Tanforan. Police planned an evening press conference to announce more details.

Bay Area Rapid Transit says police are searching a train stopped in Oakland for possible suspects connected to the shooting. BART says 12th Street Oakland Station is closed Tuesday evening as officers clear a train there.

BART says commuters should expect train delays across the region.

___

4:55 p.m.

Authorities say they're investigating a shooting at a mall just south of San Francisco.

The San Bruno Police Department is urging people to stay away from the Shops at Tanforan.

SWAT officers responded shortly after 4 p.m. to the mall about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of downtown San Francisco.

Shopper George Castro tells KPIX-TV he saw people sprinting and shouting about gunfire.

Bay Area Rapid Transit says it has shut down the San Bruno train station, which is adjacent to the shopping center.