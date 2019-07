Czech, Russian aviation authorities extend access til Sunday

The Czech Transport Ministry has temporarily granted Russian airlines permission to fly to the Czech Republic until Sunday to give the aviation authorities of the two countries time to settle their dispute over flight routes.

The ministry says it withdrew the permits after Russian authorities limited the rights of the Czech national carrier Czech Airlines to use the airspace over Russia's Siberia for flights from Prague to Seoul.

It says it has temporarily parked that decision after Russia's move Tuesday to give the Czech airline use of the route until July 7.

The ministry says it has no intention to block the flights but has "to protect the justified rights of Czech carriers."

Prague's international airport says four flights operated by Russia's Aeroflot from Moscow to Prague were canceled Tuesday.