Labrador narrowly elected chairman of Idaho Republican Party

Former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador has been elected chairman of the Idaho Republican Party.

Labrador on Saturday defeated former Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Luna 111-109.

The chairman is responsible primarily for overseeing the party's goals of electing Republicans and developing a political game plan for elections.

Labrador served as a U.S. congressman for Idaho starting in 2010. He left that position to run for Idaho governor in 2018 but lost to now-Gov. Brad Little in the Republican primary.

Former Chairman Jonathan Parker stepped down in February, and his wife filed for divorce in March.

Parker in May was charged with first-degree stalking. Parker's attorney has said it was a misunderstanding.