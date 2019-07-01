Suspect arrested getting off flight from Dominican Republic

Customs and Border Protection agents took a murder suspect into custody as he stepped off a plane from the Dominican Republican at New Jersey's Newark International Airport.

Authorities say 27-year-old Ubaldo Nunez was apprehended without incident on Sunday night.

The Passaic County prosecutor says Nunez had fled to the Dominican Republic after shooting 31-year-old Francisco Maldonado on a street in Paterson in 2015. Maldonado died at a hospital.

Nunez is held in the Passaic County Jail, where he faces murder and other charges. He;'s awaiting a pretrial detention court hearing.