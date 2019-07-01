Child care aide charged in sex abuse was previously accused

An early childhood education aide charged in Delaware with sexually assaulting two girls had previously been accused of acting inappropriately with a 5-year-old boy.

The boy's parents tell The News Journal of Wilmington that they told officials 27-year-old Timothy McCrary sexually solicited their son at the Head Start program in March. McCrary continued to work at the Harrington facility and was arrested last week. Court documents say he repeatedly sexually assaulted the girls, aged 4 and 5, in May as they tried to sleep during naptime.

The parents say program staff dismissed their allegations, which were also reported to police. Harrington Police Chief Norman Barlow confirmed the department interviewed the boy at the time and found nothing. He says the child is likely going to be interviewed again.