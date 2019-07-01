Ohioans paying more for gas, diesel fuel under new tax rates

Ohioans will now pay more for gas and diesel fuel under new state tax rates.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed a transportation budget in April to increase Ohio's tax on gas by 10.5 cents a gallon and the tax on diesel fuel by 19 cents beginning July 1. The new rates began Monday.

The bill was aimed at providing money to maintain deteriorating roads and bridges. Ohioans will now pay a state tax rate of 38.5 cents per gallon on gas and 47 cents a gallon on diesel fuel.

DeWine declined to veto other provisions of the bill, including one allowing for removal of front license plates, starting July 1, 2020. The measure also sets fees at $200 for alternative vehicles and $100 for hybrid vehicles.