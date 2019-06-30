Japanese manufacturers displaying less confidence in economy

A closely watched central bank survey shows sentiments among major manufacturers in Japan's economy are worsening for the second straight quarter straight amid worries about trade tensions and a regional slowdown.

The Bank of Japan's quarterly "tankan" survey of major companies, released Monday, showed confidence deteriorated in June compared with March.

The main index for major manufacturers fell to 7 in June from 12 in the previous quarterly survey in March.

The index shows the percentage of companies reporting positive conditions minus the percentage reporting unfavorable ones.

Trade tensions between the U.S. and China have set off worries about regional growth.

But U.S.-China negotiations are set to start after President Donald Trump met with China's Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Japan.