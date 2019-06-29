North Carolina man charged in 3 indecent exposure cases

Law enforcement authorities in North Carolina say a man accused of exposing himself to children and women three times this year is now in custody.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Saturday said 35-year-old Peletisala Maka has been charged with two counts each of felony indecent exposure, felony indecent liberties with a minor and misdemeanor indecent exposure.

Police say Maka first exposed himself to a woman May 16. Most recently, authorities say strangers offered Maka a ride to a church on Wednesday. Once at the church, he began masturbating in front of a 10-year-old child.

Police say officers responded in every instance, but Maka fled each time. He was arrested Friday.

Maka is at the Mecklenburg County Jail. Records don't list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.