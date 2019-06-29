Trump says he could meet North Korea’s Kim at DMZ

President Donald Trump, walking with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stops to ask a question after he arrived at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Friday, June 28, 2019. AP Photo

President Donald Trump has invited North Korea's Kim Jong Un to shake hands during a possible visit by Trump to the demilitarized zone with South Korea.

Trump is scheduled to fly to South Korea Saturday at the end of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

He tweeted Saturday morning that afterward: "I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon). While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!"

North Korea responded by calling the offer a "very interesting suggestion.

Trump's summit with Kim in Vietnam earlier this year collapsed without an agreement to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.