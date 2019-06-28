Moderate 2020 Dems test if Biden stumbles provide opening

In this June 27, 2019, photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks during the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, in Miami. It’s been tough to run for the Democratic presidential nomination as a moderate if your name isn’t Joe Biden. But some candidates hope that’s changing. AP Photo

Biden's stumbles in Thursday's debate may give hope to a cluster of candidates explicitly running as more pragmatic, unifying politicians. That includes Sens. Michael Bennet and Amy Klobuchar, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.

These candidates have had a hard time registering in the polls as Biden has grabbed the attention. Now they're trying to build a following before running into the buzz saw of tougher thresholds to qualify for September's presidential debate. Other candidates, like Sens. Kamala Harris or Cory Booker, could also grab moderate Democratic voters, who are more likely to be African American.