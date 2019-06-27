Julian Castro bringing presidential campaign back to Fort Worth

Presidential candidate Julián Castro at rally in Fort Worth Julián Castro joined mayoral candidate Deborah Peoples in a Get Out the Vote Rally in south Fort Worth on Saturday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Julián Castro joined mayoral candidate Deborah Peoples in a Get Out the Vote Rally in south Fort Worth on Saturday.

Democratic presidential hopeful Julian Castro is heading to Fort Worth.

The former San Antonio mayor is the first presidential candidate to agree to participate in the grassroots Road to 2020 speaker series — and he will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. Monday at La Gran Plaza, 4200 S. Freeway.

“This will be an opportunity for our community to have a conversation with presidential candidates running in the 2020 election,” according to a post about the speaker series. “We will listen to their ideas and discuss critical local, statewide and national issues.”

Organizers with United Fort Worth, which is hosting the series, say they are inviting all presidential candidates to speak to them.

Monday night’s event is listed as running from 6-9 p.m.

Other groups joining in the series to ask questions of candidates include ICE Out of Tarrant County, CommUnity Frontline, Planned Parenthood, Democratic Socialists of America Fort Worth, NAACP Arlington TX and the Tarrant County Central Labor Council AFL-CIO.

Castro, the former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, is the latest Democratic presidential hopeful to visit Tarrant County this year.

Many believe this community is a bellwether that shows any political shift that might happen in Texas. The percentage of Tarrant voters backing Republicans in presidential elections mirrored statewide results in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

Castro already made a campaign stop here in May. Other candidates who have visited Tarrant County include Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris and John Hickenlooper.