Court rules against challenge to Indonesia election result

Judges preside over the final hearing on the court challenge to the results of April's presidential election at the Constitutional Court in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, June 27, 2019. Former Gen. Prabowo Subianto who lost to the incumbent President Joko Widodo claims there was massive electoral fraud and is asking the Constitutional Court to invalidate the election. AP Photo

Indonesia's top court has rejected a challenge to election results that alleged massive and systematic fraud, paving the way for Joko Widodo's second term as president.

The Constitutional Court said Thursday that the legal team of the losing candidate, former Gen. Prabowo Subianto, had failed to prove allegations that included millions of fake voters and biased state institutions.

The legal challenge's failure was not unexpected after documents filed with the court showed the evidence was mainly printouts of news articles. The hearings were broadcast live on national television.

Subianto, linked to human rights abuses during the Suharto era of authoritarian rule, also lost to Widodo in 2014 and has made four unsuccessful bids for the presidency.

Official results in May showed Widodo won 55.5% of the votes.