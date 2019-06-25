Missing lawyer disbarred by Florida Supreme Court

A Florida criminal defense lawyer who has been missing since October has been permanently disbarred.

The News-Press reports the Florida Supreme Court disbarred David Allen Brener on June 6. He has been ordered to pay restitution of $27,800 to six clients after the apparent abandonment of his law practice.

Six judges from three Florida counties reported Brener's failure to appear at numerous court appearances beginning in October 2018.

The newspaper reports he didn't communicate with clients and failed to respond to the Florida Bar or participate in disciplinary proceedings.

Attorney Chris Crowley called Brener's disappearance "very bizarre." Crowley successfully defended Brener on a claim of ineffective counsel. He called Brener a "very talented trial attorney."