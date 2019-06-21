Alabama mother, son charged with attempting to bribe deputy

An Alabama mother and son allegedly attempted to bribe police, offering them money to drop a stolen vehicle investigation.

News outlets report that 46-year-old Elvie Gray and 27-year-old Calvin Bernard Black Jr. were charged with bribing a public servant.

In a news release Wednesday, police say Black asked Greensboro Police Chief Michael Hamilton if a lieutenant would stop an investigation into stolen vehicles for money. Black told the chief he would give the lieutenant $5,000 to drop the case.

Police say Gray met with Chief Hamilton and gave him $2,700. Investigators say Gray and Black would pay the rest after the case was dropped.

Gray is also facing charges of insurance fraud. She's accused of filing dozens of fraudulent claims for more than $215,000. That trial will be in August.