The Latest: Out of state resources helping find 12 senators

The Latest on a walkout by Oregon Senate Republicans to protest legislation to address climate change (all times local):

Oregon State Police say "out-of-state resources" are helping them as they try to compel 12 Republican state senate members to return to the statehouse.

Police said Thursday evening only that resources outside the state were assisting them and that they had no additional comment.

The senators fled the statehouse Thursday to prevent a vote on major climate legislation that would regulate carbon emissions.

Senate Republican spokeswoman Kate Gillem confirmed that some members left the state to avoid a vote because state police don't have jurisdiction outside Oregon.

State police also said the agency had been in contact with several of the lawmakers. At least one was reportedly in Idaho.

Republican state senators who fled the Oregon Statehouse to prevent a vote on major climate legislation will be fined $500 a day each if there aren't enough senators present to vote on the bill.

A Go Fund Me page to raise money to pay the fines for the 12 Oregon senators had collected $4,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

The fines will begin Friday if enough GOP senators remain absent to prevent a vote on the cap-and-trade bill.

Under a cap and trade program, the state would put an overall limit on greenhouse gas emissions and auction off pollution "allowances" for each ton of carbon industries plan to emit.

Republicans, who are in the minority in both houses, want the proposal to be sent to the voters for approval instead.

Student leaders from around Oregon say Republicans are putting their futures at risk by refusing to show up for a vote on major climate legislation.

Eddy Binford-Ross is a 16-year-old from Salem. She and other student leaders with the lobbying group Renew Oregon implored Republican Senators Thursday to return to the Capitol and vote.

Binford-Ross says this is now the second time Republicans have pushed back on legislation that would affect "youth around Oregon."

Republicans also walked out of the Senate last month to protest a $2 billion school funding tax package.

Republicans face a $500 fine for each day they continue to delay a vote.

Under the cap and trade program majority Democrats want to pass the state would put an overall limit on greenhouse gas emissions and auction off pollution "allowances" for each ton of carbon industries plan to emit.

None of the Oregon Senate's 12 Republicans appeared for a vote on what could be the nation's second statewide cap and trade law.

Senate President Peter Courtney has requested the governor to deploy the state police to physically compel members back to the Statehouse.

Members will be fined $500 a day starting Friday for every day Republicans continue to delay a vote.

Courtney says he "had no choice" but to call the Oregon State Police and adds "this is the saddest day of my legislative life."

He begged Republicans to return to take a vote calling their behavior "extraordinarily dangerous and explosive."

Under a cap and trade program, the state would put an overall limit on greenhouse gas emissions and auction off pollution "allowances" for each ton of carbon industries plan to emit.

Oregon Republicans have fled the Statehouse__and the state__to avoid taking a vote on a landmark climate plan.

Republicans want the proposal__aimed at lowering the state's greenhouse gas emissions__to be sent to the voters for approval. A spokeswoman for Senate Republicans says Thursday that negotiations with Democrats fell apart late Wednesday evening prompting conservatives to pursue a walkout.

The spokeswoman also confirms that some members have even left the state to avoid a vote.

The governor's office confirmed Wednesday that Gov. Kate Brown is preparing to deploy the State Police to physically compel members back to the statehouse.

Oregon State Police doesn't have jurisdiction beyond state lines.

It looks like Republicans in the Oregon Senate will again walk out to thwart majority Democrats' goals, this time attempting to block a sweeping plan to address climate change.

Three Republican state senators confirmed to Oregon Public Broadcasting Thursday morning that many of their colleagues would be absent from the Capitol when a Senate floor session begins at 11 a.m., likely denying the chamber a quorum.

Democrats want to pass cap and trade, a free market solution to lower industrial greenhouse gas emissions. Cap and trade is a top priority for Democrats, who view the program as a way to meet the state's emission goals.

Republicans walked out of the Senate earlier this session in protest of a school funding tax package. The standoff lasted four days, until the governor struck a deal to table legislation on gun control and vaccine requirements.