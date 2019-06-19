As Trump lauches re-election campaign, North Texas supporters gather to cheer him on

Re-election zeal on display at Fort Worth rally As President Donald Trump formally launched his reelection campaign on Tuesday in Orlando, North Texas supporters gathered at a Fort Worth bar to cheer him on. Linda Walters, 62, of Fort Worth, described her enthusiasm. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As President Donald Trump formally launched his reelection campaign on Tuesday in Orlando, North Texas supporters gathered at a Fort Worth bar to cheer him on. Linda Walters, 62, of Fort Worth, described her enthusiasm.

Their zeal in support of a second term was plain Tuesday evening in the cheers of people at a Fort Worth bar as President Donald Trump formally began his re-election effort.

As he launched his 2020 bid at a rally in Orlando, dozens of the president’s North Texas supporters gathered at Whiskey Garden to watch the event on televisions.

The president’s speech roared through the bar’s speakers and across blocks of the West 7th Street corridor beyond it, perturbing some who had come to the neighborhood for other reasons.

At Whiskey Garden, though, the crowd appeared thrilled with what it heard.

“He is the only man standing between the wolves and us,” said Brenda White, 58, of Keller. “He’s the only man who cares about this country.”

A “Trump Girl” tank top was among the merchandise offered next to a cardboard cutout of the president positioned near an entrance.

The gathering on Bledsoe Street was one of several events like it Tuesday evening in the region.

Linda Walters, 62, of Fort Worth said illegal immigration was among the matters that motivated her to vote and offered a full-throat-ed endorsement of what she described as Trump’s America-first philosophy.

“What he’s done for this country is, bar none, better than what we’ve seen in years,” she said.

Nancy Coplen, 64, of Colleyville said she had been a Trump volunteer in Iowa during the 2016 primary campaign. On Tuesday, she said the Fort Worth function was important to “rally the troops.”





U.S. Supreme Court justice appointments and efforts to reduce what she described as the “administrative state” of federal government bureaucracy and regulation are among the topics that she said concern her.



