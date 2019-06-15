PAC run by Utah governor’s former staff under investigation

A political action committee run by Utah Gov. Gary Herbert's former campaign manager is under investigation after raising $4.8 million but never donating to candidates or causes.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the PAC called "Americans for an Informed Electorate" co-founded by Joe Demma has used all the money it has raised since 2016 on nonscientific polls and employee salaries.

Utah Lt. Gov Spencer Cox says a law enforcement investigation is reviewing if the PAC did anything illegal.

Demma says the PAC is "well-intended" while co-founder Brett Payne rejects the "scam" label it's getting.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Herbert says in a statement that he is disappointed in the "unethical conduct" of the PAC.

Demma ran Herbert's 2010 campaign and was his chief of staff before that when Hebert was lieutenant governor.