Hartford City GOP Rep. Mahan resigning, moving from district

A five-term state representative says he's resigning from the Indiana House because he's moving out of his district.

Republican Rep. Kevin Mahan of Hartford City announced Friday that he's giving up his elected post July 31 because he's moving from his northeastern Indiana district to take a non-legislative job with Community Health Network in the Indianapolis area.

Mahan tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times he "simply was presented with a career opportunity that will allow me to enter the next chapter in life in an executive role with a great company." He says, "Serving House District 31 in the General Assembly has been an honor, and I am thankful I was given the opportunity."

Mahan, a former Blackford County sheriff, is chairman of the House Government and Regulatory Reform Committee.