Space Coast commissioner under fire for comments

A Republican county commissioner on Florida's Space Coast described the future children of the head of the local Democratic Party as "litter" and a "scourge on humanity" on social media posts.

Brevard County Commissioner Bryan Lober also recently responded to a joke made by another person on social media about a Charlottesville, Virginia incident in which a woman was killed when a car plowed into a crowd of peaceful counter-protesters rallying against white nationalists.

Lober wrote, "I wouldn't recommend using a snow-plow. It might look intentional." He then added a winking emoji.

Florida Today reports the posts have since been deleted. Lober refused to comment to the newspaper about the posts.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Brevard County Democratic Party chair Stacey Patel calls the posts about her "cruel" and "unprovoked."