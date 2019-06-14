Video shows man ramming truck before Iowa officers shot him

Authorities have released surveillance video showing a suspect violently ramming a truck into equipment at an Iowa City business lot before police officers shoot him.

Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness ruled that two officers were justified in firing their weapons May 9 at Michael Cintron-Caceres, who was shot in both shoulders but survived.

Lyness says officers who were inside the fenced-in lot rightly believed their lives were in danger. She says they were at risk of being hit by the truck or crushed by the equipment he was ramming into.

Cintron-Caceres was an armed robbery suspect who was on probation . Early May 9, he fled from officers who were investigating burglaries at two businesses.

Officers chased him into the Big 10 Rentals lot, where he was found on the floor of a Ford F-450 truck. Instead of complying with officers, he got into the driver's seat and started the vehicle before repeatedly ramming into a larger trailer and other equipment.