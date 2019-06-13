Phoenix mayor identifies light rail funding as top priority

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego says the outcome of the vote on light rail will shape the future of the city.

Gallego gave her first State of the City address Thursday since being elected in March and identified light rail funding as her top priority.

The mayor says if voters approve an initiative to stop funding of future light rail projects in an Aug. 27 special election, it would jeopardize billions of dollars in infrastructure.

If Proposition 105 passes, Phoenix will end all light-rail expansion and divert the money to other city transportation improvements like buses and road repairs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Opponents of light rail say the transit system is expensive for the relatively small group of people it serves.

Gallego also touched on small business growth, innovation and education in her speech.