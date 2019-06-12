Julian Castro touts plans for police reform in Phoenix

Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro touted his plans for police reform during a stop in Phoenix.

The former housing secretary and San Antonio mayor spoke Wednesday to the Latino organizing group Living United for Change in Arizona.

Castro says he'll push for national standards for when police can use deadly force and will seek to restrict immunity that protects officers from civil lawsuits.

Castro says he's trying to ensure that police officers "give due regard for the human life that they're dealing with."

The longshot contender for the Democratic nomination spoke in Phoenix a day before he's scheduled to speak at a Fox News town hall broadcast from Tempe.