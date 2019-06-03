The Latest: Nevada lawmakers pass required budget bills

The Latest on the final day of the 2019 Nevada legislative session (all times local):

5:25 p.m.

Nevada lawmakers have passed five key budget bills they needed to approve before adjourning Monday night.

Lawmakers approved the five core spending bills Monday afternoon, clearing their constitutional requirements to fund the government. The bills now go to Gov. Steve Sisolak's desk.

The spending bills include more $327 million to reduce K-12 class sizes, $63 million for a school reading program, and $45 million for school safety.

There's also $76 million to give state workers at 3% pay raise, $8 million to renovate the Grant Sawyer State Office Building in Las Vegas, $56 million for a new academic building at Nevada State College and $71 million for a health and sciences building at the College of Southern Nevada.

A sixth spending bill to set aside $17 million more for school safety and $72 million for teacher pay raises promised by Sisolak was awaiting final approval Monday evening in the Assembly.

___

3:50 p.m.

Senate Republicans are blasting a move from Democrats to try and cut a school choice program from state law.

An amendment tied to a Democrat-backed bill extending a payroll tax removes the Education Savings Account, the state's school voucher program, from statute.

Republican Sen. Scott Hammond says the amendment came after Republicans did not support the bill extending the payroll tax.

He says he "can't think of a more petty thing I've ever seen in my life."

Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro told reporters Monday the program is not funded and "we feel that it's important to ensure that public money is going to public schools."

___

2:15 p.m.

Senate Democrats have passed a bill extending a payroll tax by removing a requirement that mandates a two-thirds vote to pass.

The measure has shaped up to be one of the largest political fights in the last day of the 2019 legislative session. Republicans issued strong objections to extending the payroll tax, which Democrats say will put $72 million toward teacher pay raises and an extra $16.7 million to school safety efforts.

Republicans say they agree with supporting education, but argued the state has a surplus of money to fund the efforts.

The Senate Democrats passed the measure with a simple majority vote and did not sway any Republicans.

___

12:30 p.m.

A measure that would have extended a payroll tax has failed to clear the state Senate after not receiving a two-thirds majority.

The Senate Democratic caucus argues the funds from the bill would go toward teacher pay raises and funds for school safety efforts. Democrats threw their support around the measure, but the legislation failed to pass with a two-thirds majority due to Republican opposition.

Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro argued lawmakers can choose between corporate tax breaks or funding education.

Republicans argue there is a surplus in the state budget to fund the efforts — an idea Cannizzaro pushed back on.

___

9:55 a.m.

Nevada lawmakers entered their final day Monday of a legislative session in which Democrats enjoying expanded political power pushed through an array of liberal initiatives.

Before lawmakers adjourn at or before midnight, they must give final approval to a two-year state budget expected to total about $25.7 billion. They're also expected to consider sprawling changes to the state's criminal justice laws and a revamp of the way Nevada allocates education funding.

The tasks cap a session in which the Democrat-controlled Legislature, emboldened by an expanded majority and the state's first Democratic governor in two decades, expanded voting rights, toughened gun laws and allowed state workers to collectively bargain.

The 2019 Legislature was also the nation's first with an overall female majority who ushered in a bill to rewrite abortion rules.