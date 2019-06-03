Sethi launches Republican bid for open Tennessee Senate seat

Trauma surgeon Manny Sethi says he's running for a Senate seat opening in Tennessee.

Sethi made the announcement on Monday, months after Republican U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander has said he's not seeking reelection in 2020. In an announcement video, the 41-year-old Sethi described himself as a conservative outsider who supports President Donald Trump.

Sethi's announcement comes as Republican Gov. Bill Haslam is also mulling a run to replace Alexander but has not yet announced. Haslam had said he would make a formal decision within months of leaving office in January.

Democratic Nashville attorney and former Army helicopter pilot James Mackler has also entered the race.

Republicans have held both Tennessee Senate seats since 1994.