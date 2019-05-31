Federal agency terminates agreement with Kentucky hospital

A federal agency has decided to stop reimbursing a southeastern Kentucky hospital where an inspection found numerous problems.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services terminated its agreement last week with the Southeast Kentucky Medical Center in Pineville. The action comes after a January report from the Kentucky State Survey Agency noted several deficiencies during an inspection including not protecting six patients from neglect and not having required medications on site.

The termination means the federal agency won't reimburse the hospital for care normally covered by Medicare or Medicaid if treatment started after May 24. Payments for treatment that started before then continue until June 24.

Officials with Southeastern Kentucky Medical Center referred the newspaper to an attorney, who did not respond to requests for comment.