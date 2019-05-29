Witnesses sought in fatal NY police shooting

State police investigating a fatal shooting by a trooper along New York's Interstate 84 are seeking potential witnesses.

An unarmed man, Luke Patterson of Tannersville, was shot at around 2 a.m. Thursday along the highway's westbound shoulder in the Orange County town of Montgomery.

Authorities said he refused to comply with commands and was shot when he made a "sudden movement" to open a police car door.

State Police say a commercial vehicle driver had helped them move a disabled car out of the road before the shooting.

Investigators from the troop's Middletown headquarters want to speak to that driver, and anyone else who was in the area at around that time.

The office of state Attorney General Letitia James said Friday it's also investigating the incident.