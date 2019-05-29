Remote sellers must register under new Virginia law

Starting July 1, remote sellers and marketplace facilitators who meet certain requirements must register with Virginia tax officials for the collection of sales and use tax.

Under a new state law, the requirements apply to remote sellers receiving more than $100,000 in annual gross revenue from sales in Virginia or those who have at least 200 annual sales transactions in the state. The requirements also apply to marketplace facilitators that facilitate or conduct sales in Virginia totaling more than $100,000 in annual gross revenue or 200 or more sales transactions.

Sellers can register by logging on to the Register a Business in Virginia section of the Virginia Tax website or downloading the Business Registration Form (R-1) to mail in or fax.